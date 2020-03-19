HCBA voices concern over Mian Qayoom’s deteriorating health

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has expressed concern over the deteriorating health of its President, Mian Abdul Qayoom Advocate, who is under illegal detention and in Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar said as per the media reports, New Delhi, the capital of India, mostly remains overcrowded with the people, as such is more vulnerable to the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19).

It was reiterated that as per the health conditions of the HCBA President, who is in his advanced age surviving on single kidney and is suffering from various chronic ailments is more prone to the deadly virus. As per the advisories issued by the Indian Health Ministry and doctors from time to time, the virus is more dangerous, for the people who are having week immune system, it added.

The Bar members were also informed by the family members of Mian Abdul Qayoom that his wife being old aged and suffering from various ailments, has not been in a position to meet her ailing husband for the past four months, due to rapid increase of COVID-19.

The Bar members appealed to the authorities that Mian Abdul Qayoom be released immediately without any further loss of time.

The HCBA also welcomed the release of its General Secretary, Mohammad Ashraf Butt Advocate, who was released after his detention order was quashed by the High Court on March 13.

