Indian authorities subjecting Kashmiris to torture in jails

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum has said that the Indian authorities have been subjecting hundreds of Kashmiris including children, youth, women and the elderly to torture in jails.

The Chairman of Social Youth Forum, Omar Aadil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the determination of the people and their voice for freedom could not be suppressed by keeping Hurriyat leaders in illegal detention.

He added that when the whole world was going through the deadly coronavirus, keeping Kashmiri political detainees in jails was the worst form of human rights violation. He said that the detainees were being deprived of basic healthcare facilities and were lodged in solitary cells.

Omar Aadil Dar demanded immediate release of all political detainees including Hurriyat leaders, Raja Mejrajuddin Kalwaal, Ayaz Akber, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Pir Saifullah, Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen and Shabbir Ahmad Shah languishing in Indian jails.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, today, started a massive and emergency drive and visited major hospitals in Srinagar and other parts of the valley.

The Youth Social Forum, Chairman, Omar Aadil Dar led a party delegation comprising Tawseef Ahmed, Mohammad Faisal, Umer Rafiq Mir and Ubaid Akhoon and visited the SMHS hospital and distributed masks and sanitizers among public and patients.

Addressing the public on the occasion, Omar Aadil Dar appealed the people to follow health advisories and don’t create panic. He also urged people to avoid gatherings and pray for speedy recovery of the infected victims.

Moreover, he also appealed to the administration to take unprecedented measures to tackle the emerging massive crisis and urged the human rights groups to facilitate the release of all political prisoners languishing in Indian jails.

