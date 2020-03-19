India plotting to send Yasin Malik to the gallows: Gilani

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir,the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while expressing concern over the announcement by Muhammad Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike till death has warned India that if anything happened to JKLF Chairman, New Delhi would be responsible for it.

The APHC Chairman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that India was plotting to send Muhammad Yasin Malik to the gallows and urged international institutions, human rights organizations and particularly the United Nations to take notice of the ordeal of illegally detained JKLF Chairman and play their role for the restoration of his rights.

Syed Ali Gilani said that Muhammad Yasin Malik had been making efforts for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute for the past many decades. He expressed concern over the deteriorating health of JKLF Chairman saying that Muhammad Yasin Malik was suffering from several ailments and Indian authorities had illegally detained him.

Like this: Like Loading...