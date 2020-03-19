JKPL expresses solidarity with martyred youths’ families

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has expressed solidarity with the family members of the Kashmiri youth, Umair Ahmad and Muzaffar Ahmad, martyred by Indian troops on Sunday.

Indian troops killed four youth identified as Muzaffar Ahmad, Omar Ameen, Sajad Ahmed and Gulzar Ahmad during a violent cordon and search operations in Watargam area of Islamabad district.

The JKPL leader, Ahmed Sheikh, expressing solidarity with the bereaved family at Qazigund in Kulgam, said that it was responsibility of the Kashmiris to take the martyrs’ mission to its logical conclusion. The people of Kashmir would never let the martyrs’ sacrifices go waste, he added.

He said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute could disturb peace of the entire region. He said that the Kashmiris’ sacrifices had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at global level and pressure on India was being increased for its peaceful settlement.

He deplored that India was committing genocide of the Kashmiri youth to maintain its illegal occupation over Kashmir. India will have to leave the occupied territory one day, he added.

He said that the so-called Indian democracy had been exposed before the world and urged the international community to put pressure on India to give Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination.

