UN should urge India to release Kashmiri prisoners: Rehmani

Islamabad, March 19 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League has urged India to release all the Kashmiri detainees from different jails and police camps as the crowded and unhygienic conditions pose a greater threat of the coronavirus to them and their families face trauma of separation in these abnormal circumstances.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, condemned India for the latest custodial killings and fake encounters, saying that the Hindu nationalist regime under Modi was perpetuating terrorism in the occupied territory to annihilate the local Muslim population from its historic and geographical scene of past many centuries.

He expressed grave concern over steps to grant the Kashmiri citizenship to the West Pakistani refugees of 1947 and objected to the decision to earmark a huge amount of money for resettlement colonies for the Kashmiri Pandits to foment communal trouble in this militarized region.

The malicious design is to finally kill the demographic character of the State and if India is given liberty without licence, there would be no Muslim majority within the next 10 or 15 years.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani emphasized the UN to take required steps under the UN Charter and the UNCIP resolutions to preventing India from such a dangerous move against the territory character in violation of the international law and Pakistan-India bilateral agreements.

Like this: Like Loading...