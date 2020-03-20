Another anti-Kashmir Act

India orders implementation of 37 central acts in IOK

New Delhi, March 20 (KMS): In a bid to totally annex occupied Jammu and Kashmir with India, the Modi government has ordered implementation of 37 Central Laws in the territory.

The order issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs), has been notified in the Gazette of India along with a schedule mentioning all 37 central Acts.

Issued after the nod of the Indian Cabinet, the order will allow 37 central laws in the Concurrent List to be implemented in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Cabinet had given a nod to implement these laws in occupied Kashmir on February 26, this year.

This new Order will be called the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Order, 2020.

The provisions will come into force with immediate effect in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which came into being on October 31, 2019, after India repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019. India had also announced to divide occupied Kashmir into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Among the said 37 Indian laws some include important acts like All India Services Act, The Census Act, The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, Income Tax Act, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act, which were not earlier applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, but will now be applied in the territory.

