Art 370 abrogation: India to bear long-term consequences: Tewari

New Delhi, March 20 (KMS): Congress Member of Indian Parliament, Manish Tewari, has said that the BJP government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and divide Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories will have long-term consequences and called upon the government to listen to the voice of Kashmiri people.

Manish Tewari initiating the debate on supplementary demands for grants for occupied Kashmir from April 1, 2019 to Oct 30, 2019 said that the decision of the government had been taken due to “narrow politics” and “the country will have to bear long-term consequences”. He said that this decision was implemented by deploying additional 40,000 para-military forces’ personnel, detention of 5,161 people and imposition of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on 609 people.

Tewari demanded a list of the Kashmiris who have been arrested or detained in different jails since August 5, 2019. He said there was “internet lockdown” for nearly five months and it had not been properly restored even after Supreme Court ruled that the “right to internet is a fundamental right”. He said that innocent children had suffered the maximum due to lockdown as over 11,000 schools remained closed for seven months.

Congress leader maintained that there has been collapse of judiciary in occupied Kashmir. He said that the judiciary was not ready to hear cases and a “mockery of institutions” was taking place.

Citing data of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said there was a loss of Rs 18,000 crore. “…USD 2.4 billion worth of economy was lost after the decision of August 5-6, 2019,” he said, adding agriculture sector has lost Rs 10,000 crore in last seven months. Similarly, he said, apple farmers earned Rs 6,500 crore in 2016-17 and after the imposition of restrictions only 50 per cent of harvesting could be done. He said that tourism, which provided direct employment to 5 lakh people and to indirect employment to 26 lakh people, had also “collapsed”.

Tewari alleged that the government gave an indication that “we want the territory but not the people of J&K”. He urged the government to “open ears” and “listen” to the voices of people as he said a “dangerous situation” is developing occupied Kashmir.

Andimuthu Raja of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party criticised the Indian government’s decision on occupied Kashmir. Concerns raised by Opposition parties on Kashmir have not yet been resolved, he said. “This budget discussion is just ceremonial and not in true spirit because we are not Kashmiris,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...