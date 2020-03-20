NIA presents challan against 8 Kashmiris in false killing case

Jammu, March 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) today presented challan against eight Kashmiris in a false case on the charges of killing of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his Personel Security Officer, Rajinder Kumar, in Kishtwar.

The challan was produced against Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani, Zahir Hussain, Nishad Ahmed Butt, Nishar Ahmed Sheikh, Azad Hussain Bagwan, Rustam Ali and others.

Osama Bin Javed was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Batote area of Ramban district on September 28, 2019 while as Haroon Abbas Wani was killed in a similar operation in Doda on January 01, 2020. Zahir Hussain was martyred in a military operation at Batote on September 28, 2019.

