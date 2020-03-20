Pakistan condemns fresh restrictions in IOK amid outbreak of coronavirus

Islamabad, March 20 (KMS): Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui condemned the inhuman and brutal repression of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir by the security forces amid outbreak of coronavirus.

Addressing the weekly press briefing at the Foreign Office on Thursday, the spokesperson said that, as Indian Occupied Kashmir saw its 228th day of the lockdown, the people of Kashmir continue to be deprived of their fundamental freedoms; their right to liberty, health, education and food.

“Pakistan condemns the inhuman and brutal repression of the people of IOK by India security forces. We call upon the Indian government to lift the communication blackout. Especially in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 and reported cases of affected people in IOK,” said the spokesperson.

Pakistan urges India to lift the blockade in the region in order to obtain full information on affected people and provision of essential items and medical supplies to the affected people.

She pointed out that in the last few days, the Indian occupation forces martyred five innocent Kashmiris Mudasir Ahmad Bhat (a Hafiz), Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, (Engineer) Omar Ameen Bhat, Sajad Ahmed Bhat and Gulzar Ahmed Bhat in Baramulla and Islamabad areas.

“Pakistan also rejects all attempts by the Indian government to call the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir an “integral part” of India, which is a clear violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” the spokesperson said.

