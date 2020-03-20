Release of Samad Inqilabi from jail demanded

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family members of illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, have demanded his immediate release as he is unwell in jail.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi’s brother in a statement issued in Srinagar said that few days ago the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman was shifted to police hospital but doctors there advised to shift him at Saddar Hospital in Srinagar.

As per the family, Abdul Samad Inqilabi was not provided proper medical facilities, his health could deteriorate further.

It is to mention here that Abdul Samad Inqilabi has announced to go on a hunger strike from March 23 against inhuman treatment being meted out to the Kashmiri detainees in jails.

