Victims of Chittisinghpura massacre remembered in IOK

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum has remembered the members of Sikh community who were massacred by Indian troops in Chittisinghpura on this day in 2000.

Thirty-five members of Sikh community were killed in disguise by Indian troops in Chittisinghpura area of Islamabad district on March 20 in 2000 on the eve of the then US President, Bill Clinton’s visit to India.

The Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Chairman, Devender Singh Behel, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the perpetrators of the crime were never identified as commissions and inquiries ordered from time to time were unable to put forth the truth behind the shameful incident for the reasons better known to people holding the chairs.

