Grand Mufti demands release of Kashmiri prisoners

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam, has demanded release of all illegally detained Kashmiris in the wake of fast spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said this while addressing a meeting of religious leaders held in Srinagar, today, to discuss the situation arising out of coronovirus spread. He said that the prisoners could be affected by the disease as most of the jails lacked basic facilities.

He urged the people to avoid religious gatherings and ceremonies including marriages so that the spread of the deadly coronavirus could be prevented. He said that only physically fit people who have no sign of illness should attend prayers while those suffering from cold, fever and other ailments should stay in homes including elderly people.

Similarly, he said that Khateebs and pesh imams must deliver brief Friday sermons and complete prayers within 15 minutes. He said that he had already issued proposals of closing all madaris and stopping holding of religious gatherings at shrines and large marriage ceremonies in Kashmir.

The Grand Mufti said that economy of the occupied territory had already shattered and the authorities must take practical steps to ensure that poor people were not left on the verge of starvation. He also called for making available all facilities including medical kits in hospital.

He said that there were more than seven lakh Indian troops in the occupied territory, who should be either sent back to India or confined to the barracks. Similarly, the forces’ personnel who come from different Indian states to Kashmir should also be stopped. The imposition of Section 144 must also be implemented on personnel of the forces.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam also demanded immediate release of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in various jails. “Srinagar Central Jail is the most vulnerable to coronavirus. I urge the authorities to shift prisoners detained on minor charges to their homes,” he added.

