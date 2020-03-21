India will be responsible in case of any harm to jailed Malik

Release of all illegally detained Kashmiris demanded

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations while expressing serious concern about the well-being of illegally detained ailing Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, have said that the Indian government will be responsible if anything untoward happened to the incarcerated leader.

Muhammad Yasin Malik, who despite suffering from various ailments is lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail, has announced to go on hunger strike till death from 1st April 2020 against India’s authoritarian attitude. An Indian court recently charge-sheeted Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders in a 30-year-old fake case registered against them.

Besides the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Bilal Siddiqi, Yasmeen Raja, Khawaja Firdous, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Tehreek-e-Istaqlal in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that the Indian government was using its judiciary as a tool to silence the Kashmiri resistance leaders and activists. They appealed to the UN and international human rights organisations to take notices of the illegal detention of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri resistance leaders.

The Hurriyat forum, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the Indian authorities to immediately release all Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails on humanitarian grounds in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Chairman, Devender Singh Behal, in a statement in Srinagar remembered the members of Sikh community who were massacred by Indian troops in Chittisinghpura in 2000. Thirty-five members of Sikh community were killed in disguise by Indian troops in Chittisinghpura area of Islamabad district on 20th March, 2000 on the eve of the then US President, Bill Clinton’s visit to India, and put blame on mujahideen to malign the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

India’s National Investigation Agency today presented challan against eight Kashmiris on the false charges of killing RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his Personal Security Officer Rajinder Kumar in Kishtwar.

On the other hand, the Modi government has ordered implementation of 37 Central Laws in occupied Kashmir while continuing the process of total annexation of the territory with India. The order issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs), has been notified in the Gazette of India along with a schedule mentioning all 37 central Acts.

APHC-AJK leaders, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdul Majeed Malik, Syed Ejaz Rehmani and Zahid Ashraf in their statements issued in Islamabad said that Modi government wanted to send Muhammad Yasin Malik to gallows like Muhammad Maqbool Butt. They expressed concern over the continued unlawful detention of thousands of Kashmiris and demanded their unconditional release.

