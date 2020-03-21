JKSYF continues valley-wide drive in wake of coronavirus

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum (JKSYF), on the directives of its Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, continued its Valley-wide drive in the wake of coronavirus.

The JKSYF in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a party delegation led by South Kashmir in charge, Zubair Ahmed Mir, visited Khanabal area of Islamabad district and distributed masks and sanitizers among the people.

The statement said that the delegates on the occasion advised the people to remain vigilant and strictly fallow health advisories to save themselves from this virus.

It said that the people thanked the JKSYF for its noble work and appreciated its Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, to show concern for the residents of the valley.

Meanwhile, Umar Aadil Dar in a statement in Srinagar urged the UN to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus epidemic.

He said, the continued sanctions on Iran are against humanitarianism and hamper Iran’s epidemic response which costs heavily in terms of human loss. He added that Iran must be facilitated by delivery of humanitarian aid by the UN and other world organizations.

Like this: Like Loading...