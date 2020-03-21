Lockdown in various countries due to coronavirus

World may have now realized Kashmiris’ hardships: Sopori

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has said that due to the lockdown in different countries in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the world community must have no difficulty in realizing the sufferings the people of the territory have been going through during the continued military siege for the past over seven months.

Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the time had come to take steps against India for its brutalities including custodial killings, arrests and forced disappearance in occupied Kashmir.

He also appealed to the people of Kashmir to follow the preventive measures to save themselves from deadly coronavirus.

Khan Sopori deplored that India had been applying every tactic since 1947 to prolong its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir but despite that the Kashmiris had continued their struggle to liberate their homeland from Indian bondage.

He said that India wanted to suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement through custodial killings, illegal detention and registration of false cases against resistance leaders including the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and described it frustration of the Indian authorities.

He appealed the champions of human rights to play role in peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the region.

