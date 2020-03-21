Strict restrictions imposed in IOK

Deployment of troops increased

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have ordered imposition of strict restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley in the name of precautionary measures against coronavirus, causing more sufferings to the already besieged people.

, District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, issued the ordered of imposition of strict restrictions in Srinagar district.

The order issued in Srinagar stated that no kind of public movement or activity will be allowed anywhere in the district adding that only government officials of essential services departments with valid identity cards, media persons and emergency services will be allowed to move. “Concerned agencies have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of restrictions across the district,” the order said.

The DM said that violation of the order would constitute criminal offence and attract strict penal action.

Meanwhile, strict restrictions on the movement and assembly of people have been imposed across all districts of the Valley. The deployment of Indian troops has been reinforced and barricades, including concertina wire, have been put at several places in Srinagar and other places to ensure the restrictions and restrict the movement of the public.

Indian police used vehicles fitted with loudspeakers to announce the restrictions and asked the people to stay indoors.

Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps are shut in most parts of the Valley while public transport is off the road. In some areas, police forced shopkeepers to shut their shops. The train services on the Banihal-Srinagar-Baramulla axis remains shut. Educational institutions across Kashmir are closed while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants are shut.

Occupied Kashmir continues to be under lockdown on 229th consecutive day, today. The residents of the Kashmir Valley are facing immense problems since August 05, last year, when Narendra Modi government revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir and put the territory under military siege. The coronavirus outbreak, which has gripped the entire world, has provided another excuse to the Indian authorities to victimize the freedom-loving Kashmiris.

