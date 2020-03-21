World powers urged to help release Yasin Malik

Brussels, March 21 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has called upon the world community to put pressure on India to immediately release illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels expressing serious concern over the deteriorating health of Yasin Malik said that the Indian government would be responsible if anything unpleasant happened to the incarcerated leader.

He said that the United Nations and European Union should take immediate notice of the worsening health of the JKLF Chairman in the infamous Tihar prison. He said, the harassment and intimidation of Yasin Malik by Indian authorities for several months have depressingly affected Malik’s health.

Ali Raza Syed emphasized that Yasin Malik is a symbol of freedom movement of Jammu and Kashmir and ‘we cannot remain silent over his worsening health’. He said, Yasin Malik, who despite suffering from various ailments, has been lodged in New Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail and a Jammu TADA court recently charge-sheeted him and other Kashmiri leaders in a 30-year-old fake case registered against them.

Ali Raza Syed said that the Indian government was using its judiciary as a tool to silence the Kashmiri resistance leaders and activists.

He called for immediate and unconditional release of all Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails.

