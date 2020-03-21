Zafar Butt shifted to hospital after feeling unwell in lockup

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, was shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated at Chanapura police station in Srinagar.

The JKSM in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Zafar Akbar Butt’s nose started bleeding at the police station due to high blood pressure after which police shifted him to hospital where he was under treatment.

The statement said that Zafar Akbar Butt was also taken to the hospital two days ago due to deteriorating health condition in the police station but was shifted back to the police station after minor treatment.

Meanwhile, the JKSM President, Altaf Ahmad Butt, in a statement in Islamabad, expressed concern over the declining health of Zafar Akbar Butt. He said Kashmiri political detainees also face severe threats from the spread of the coronavirus, therefore, India should release them without any further delay.

He also condemned the Indian judiciary for implicating illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a fake case and said that India could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the resistance leaders through such cheap tactics.

