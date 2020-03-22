62 Kashmiris arrested in 256 CASOs in IOK

UN, OIC urged intervene for Malik’s release

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, as the world is collectively facing deadly coronavirus, Indian troops continue to kill, harass and intimidate the Kashmiris during cordon and search operations in the length and breadth of the territory.

According to a report released by the research section of Kashmir Media Service, today, Indian troops arrested, at least, 62 Kashmiris including two women during 256 cordon and search operations in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region over the past 21 days. Thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists, young boys and students are in illegal detentions in jails of Kashmir and India.

Indian troops arrested two Kashmiri youth on the fake charge of being overground workers of mujahideen in South Kashmir. The youth Irfan Ahmed and Adil Bashir were arrested during raids in Shopian district. Unknown gunmen shot at and injured a youth identified as Waseem Ahmad at Tarigam in Kulgam district.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum Chairman, Umar Adil Dar in his statement expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Hurriyat leader Peer Saifullah and demanded his immediate release from Indian jail. He said that Peer Saifullah should be shifted from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail to Srinagar as he had been diagnosed with tumour and his health was deteriorating with each passing day.

Doctors and medical health workers in occupied Kashmir, involved in testing and screenings of suspected cases of coronavirus, have raised concerns about the lack of proper and adequate personnel protection gears and safety equipment.

The Kashmiri students, who arrive in Srinagar from Bangladesh for 14 days quarantine, told media men over phone the officials are behaving them rudely and not providing them enough facilities. The students said they are compelled to live in rooms which are full of dust.

The World Kashmir Awareness Forum headed by Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai in a statement issued in Washington expressed concern over the ‘Fast Unto Death’ announcement by illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, from April 1, 2020 in Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail. The World Kashmir Awareness Forum called upon the Secretary Generals of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to urgently intervene for the immediate release of the Kashmiri leader. The US-based organization also asked the United Nations to put pressure on India to allow Geneva-based International Commission of Jurists to visit New Delhi to meet Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Imran in a statement in Islamabad paid glowing tributes to martyred mujahid commander, Qazi Umar Farooq on his 23rd martyrdom anniversary, today.

