Release of ailing Peer Saifullah, Zafar Butt demanded

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum Chairman, Umar Adil Dar, has expressed his concern over the deteriorating health of Hurriyat leader, Bashir Ahmad Butt, alias Peer Saifullah, and demanded his immediate release.

Umar Adil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the detained leader should be shifted to Srinagar and be released immediately as he had been diagnosed with tumour and due to Inadequate medical facility his health was deteriorating every passing day. He said the family members of Saifullah are worried about his well being and have expressed apprehensions about his falling health. Omar Adil Dar maintained that it would have dire consequences if anything untoward happened to the detained leader.

He appealed to the international human rights bodies, including the International Committee of Red Cross, to take notice of the matter and put pressure on India to release the ailing leader.

Meanwhile, Zahid Ashraf, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League in a statement in Islamabad expressed deep concern over the deteriorating heath of Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Zafar Akbar Butt in jail. He lashed out at the inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri Hurriyat leader. Zahid Ashraf said that Zafar Akbar Butt fell unconscious in jail as he was not provided medical care by the self-styled largest democracy on earth, India.

APHC AJK leader Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement also demanded release of Hurriyat leader Zafar Akbar Butt.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Imran in a statement in Islamabad paid glowing tributes to martyred mujahid commander, Qazi Umar Farooq on his martyrdom anniversary, today. He said that Qazi Umar Farooq had a lot of contribution to the Kashmir liberation movement, saying that Indian troops had utilized all tactics to weaken his freedom sentiment but he did not surrender and continued his struggle till embracing martyrdom.

