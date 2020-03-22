‘We are treated rudely’, say IOK students at quarantine centers

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the students, who arrive from Bangladesh for 14 days quarantine, said the officials are behaving them rudely and not providing them enough facilities.

The students, mostly, females, told media men over phone that while they were put up at Hajj House and later shifted near SP College, where they are compelled to live in the rooms which are full of dust.

The students said that when they reached Srinagar they were not screened and were just asked if they came from Dhaka.“We said yes and the next moment we were bundled into a bus only to be taken to Hajj House, Bemina, Srinagar. There we were put all in one room with all the dirt around,” said a student.

At least 50 in number, the students arrived yesterday at Srinagar airport.

“After we protested, we were taken to IMPA where two students were kept in one single room, but we don’t call it quarantine; we are medical students, so we know what this all means,” the students said.

The students said that the staff at the Hajj House as well as at the IMPA are behaving rudely with them. “At Hajj House, the police came and misbehaved with us; our luggage was thrown out,” they said.

“From yesterday, we are asking them to provide us with some warm clothing as all we have got with us is the summer clothing; they are not paying any heed to our request,” they said.

The students said, they have obtained a ‘No coronavirus’ certificate in Dhaka before leaving for Kashmir. “Since the time we arrived not a single medical team has come to us; we want to be examined by the medics and if they want they can take our samples—something should be done,” they demanded.

