WKAF urges UN, OIC to play role for Yasin Malik’s release

Washington, March 22 (KMS): The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) has expressed concern over the ‘Fast Unto Death’ announcement by Muhammad Yasin Malik, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), beginning April 1, 2020, and has sought the intervention by the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for his immediate release.

The World Kashmir Awareness Forum in a statement issued in Washington said, Muhammad Yasin Malik has been incarcerated and kept in solitary confinement by the Indian government in Tihar Jail in New Delhi. He is is a popular and revered leader of Jammu and Kashmir, who has been waging a peaceful struggle against the Indian occupation of his homeland for the past 34 years, the statement added.

It is worth mentioning here that in a personal statement from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, released to the public and press by his family on March 19, 2020, the JKLF Chairman reminded the Indian government to honor ‘the pledge made by the Indian Government’ and mentioned that he had relentlessly worked ‘for the freedom of my nation, for a peaceful negotiated settlement of Jammu and Kashmir issue and for the promotion of nonviolence.’ Malik added: “He will prefer an honorable death instead of disgraceful life,” and concluded by saying, “Long live resistance, long live freedom.”

Outlining his involvement in the prolonged agony of the Kashmir freedom movement and how he, along with his friends, launched peaceful activism against the Indian occupation, he states that it was the unrelenting state repression that compelled him and his friends toward an armed struggle. Questioning the bonafide of the trumped-up charges against him, the incarcerated leader expressed his dissatisfaction with the format of the court proceedings that have denied him due legal process.

The World Kashmir Awareness Forum said, “The WKAF joins the people of Jammu and Kashmir and all political and civic organizations across the globe in demanding that the Indian government must ensure the safety of the entire Kashmiri leadership, including that of Mr. Malik.” Noting that the people of Jammu & Kashmir demand an unfettered right to self-determination guaranteed under the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, WKAF underscores the urgent need for India to fulfill the pledges to the Kashmiri people, made by the Indian leaders since 1947.

The WKAF appeals to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to demand the unconditional release of Muhammad Yasin Malik and other political prisoners immediately and drop all its trumped-up charges against him and hundreds of other political prisoners. Further, WKAF demanded that the United Nations mediate with Government of India to allow Geneva-based International Commission of Jurists and a delegation of Kashmiri American diaspora to travel to New Delhi to meet with Mr. Malik at an early date personally.

