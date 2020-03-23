Grenade attack launched on Indian troops in IOK

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unknown persons lobbed a grenade towards deployment of Indian forces in Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday evening.

An official said that the grenade was lobbed towards Indian troops in Kakapora Chowk, Pulwama. He said that a bomb disposal squad was called to dispose of the grenade, adding that search operation has been launched in the area to nab the attackers.

The official said that the bomb didn’t explode and therefore no one was injured.

