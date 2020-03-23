Hurriyat leaders felicitate govt, people on Pakistan Day

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have felicitated people and the Government of Pakistan on the Pakistan Day, today, and have prayed for a strong, prosperous, stable and safe Pakistan.

The leaders in their statements and messages termed Pakistan as centre of hope for the oppressed Kashmiri people as well as Muslim Ummah. They lauded the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by the Muslims for the creation of Pakistan and described the country as Almighty Allah’s blessing for the Muslims.

Hurriyat leaders Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Umar Adil Dar, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Khwaja Firdous and women leaders Zamruda Habib and Shameem Shawl in their statements said that Pakistan as an ideological state had always supported not only the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but all other oppressed and suppressed people all over the world. They said Indian authorities in Kashmir have crossed all limits and people and leadership are caged, hence it is the duty of the people of Pakistan to represent our aspirations at all global forums.

Zamruda Habib and Shamim Shawl said Kashmiris have seen dead bodies of their young children. “We have experienced shortage of food hunger and hospitals without medical facilities without doctors .but it was all man made situation. But now we are seeing people in the wider in a grave situation.” They added that the people of occupied Kashmir were facing lockdown since August 5, 2019 and had learnt to live without food and medicines. “Now the world is facing pandemic and we the people of Jammu and Kashmir pray for their safety.”

The patron of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Syed Hussain, said 23rd March holds great significance for the Muslims of the Subcontinent as it was on this day in 1940 when Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his colleagues firmly set on course to create an independent state for the Muslims of the region. He said that it was the time when such a goal was deemed impossible as Hindutva forces were up in arms against this very idea but the determination of the then leadership and unparalleled sacrifices offered by the people of that time made it possible.

Various Sikh organizations including Sikh Intellectual Circle, J&K International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation and Sikh Youth of J&K at a meeting in Jammu while greeting Pakistan on its National Day said the solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute is the dream of the Kashmiri people and lashed out communal forces of India for trying to create hurdles in the settlement of the oldest dispute at the UN agenda.

Hurriyat AJK leaders Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Abdul Majeed Mir, Abdul Majeed Malik, Aijaz Rehmani, Imtiaz Wani, Khawaja Naeem-ul-Hassan and Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in their separate statements also greeted the people and the Government of Pakistan on the day. They thanked Pakistan for highlighting the Kashmir dispute and exposing Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all international forums.

Executive Member of Organisation of Kashmir Coalition Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo in their messages said, the historic resolution that was adopted on this day in Lahore became a reality and a new geography was carved out under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah. They said a stable and strong Pakistan can become a determining factor in global politics. They deplored that the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to remain deprived of their right of self determination.

