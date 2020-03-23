Indian troops arrest six Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested six Kashmiri youth in Kapwara district, today.

The youth were arrested during a cordon and search operation in Keran area of the district.

Four of the arrested youth are from Sopore area of Baramulla district and they have been identified as Ehtisham Farooq Malik, Shafqat Ali Tego, Masab Hassan Butt and Nisar Ahmad Ganai.

The other two are residents of Karen area of Kapawara district and were identified as Kabir Lone and Sharif Ahmed Khan.

