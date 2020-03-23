Pakistan will continue to stand by Kashmiris: FM Qureshi

Islamabad, March 23 (KMS): Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while paying homage to the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam, the Founder of Pakistan, on the Pakistan Day, today, made a particular mention of more than eight million Kashmiris besieged by the Indian occupation forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his message on the occasion said, the Kashmiri people are suffering unimaginable adversity for the crime of yearning for Azadi. “With an iron-will, and with all the political, diplomatic and moral force at its command, Pakistan will continue to stand by its Kashmiri brethren, till the dawn of self-determination.”

“We must not also lose sight of the dire challenge faced by all mankind, the likes of which have rarely been witnessed,” he added.

He said, 23 March is the day of commemorating the valiant struggle of our forefathers for a separate homeland that began with the historic Pakistan Resolution of 1940, and culminated in the attainment of freedom seven years later. Under the visionary leadership of Quad-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added, they rendered heroic sacrifices and overcame tremendous odds.

