President, PM reiterate unshakable support to Kashmiris’ self-determination right

Islamabad, March 23 (KMS): President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have reiterated the Pakistan’s resolve to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmirs’ right to self-determination.

The President and the Prime Minister in their messages on Pakistan Day, today, expressed unshakable support to the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been subjected to an inhuman lockdown for over seven months.

President Dr Arif Alvi said, “I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that Pakistan will stand shoulder to shoulder with them and will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for their legitimate right of self-determination.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, the Kashmir dispute is an incomplete agenda of the division of the subcontinent and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

