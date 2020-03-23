Umar Adil Dar condoles death of JI activist in IOK

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umer Adil Dar has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Ghulam Mohammad Butt who passed away, today.

Ghulam Mohammad Butt, a resident of Handwara, was a prominent member of Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir and was suffering from cancer.

He said that the deceased was a spiritual guide, whose loss created a big vacuum in the society.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

Like this: Like Loading...