2 more persons test positive, IOJ&K cases rise to 6

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two people, who had arrived from Saudi Arabia and New Delhi recently, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As of now, three persons have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kashmir Valley while the tally of such patients across occupied Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 6, officials said. Three cases were reported from Jammu earlier this month.

The officials also confirmed that two persons have tested positive and urged people not to panic. They said one of them is a resident of Natipora Srinagar and had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 in the same flight (443-Air India) which was boarded by the 67-year-old woman who tested positive on March 18, becoming the first COVID-19 case in Kashmir.

The other person is said to be a resident of Hyderpora Srinagar, aged around 65-years, who had returned from New Delhi.

