Barrister Tramboo to raise injustice to Malik at UN forum: OKC

London, 24 March (KMS): The Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) has said that as the world is robustly engaged in coping with the Covid-19 crisis, the Government of India continues to pursue its reign of terror in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A spokesperson for the organization in a statement issued in London said, the Executive Members of OKC namely Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl have expressed deep concern over India’s decision to direct its special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court to frame charges against Muhmmad Yasin Malik, Chairman, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and four others in connection with the trumped up offence of killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990. However, Muhammad Yasin Malik and four others have denied the charges.

The spokesperson confirmed that Barrister Tramboo is in the process to file and serve on the relevant mandate of the United Nations Human Rights Mechanism (and other international fora) a complaint/petition contesting the politically motivated charges leveled against Yasin Malik and his companions exposing the mockery of the TADA Court judge in the name of justice.

The spokesperson also drew the attention on the deteriorating health condition of Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, President of the Kashmir Bar Association, who is detained at the Tihar Jail.

The spokesperson stressed that all Kashmiri political leaders, held at the Tihar Jail, must be humanely treated as required under the International Humanitarian Law and that all the required medical facilities made available to them including Advocate Qayoom in particular keeping in view the coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat AJK chapter in a statement also expressed serious concern at the worsening health condition of JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in jail. The statement said Muhammad Yasin Malik is not being given a fair trial in a thirty years old case. Hurriyat demanded release of all Kashmiri political leadership including Hurriyat leaders, activists, trade leaders, civil society members students and youth held in various Indian jails.

Like this: Like Loading...