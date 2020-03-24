Call for release IOK detainees amid Corona spread

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Adil Dar has reiterated his demand for the release political prisoners, especially in the wake of deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Umar Adil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that on one hand when global leaders are taking all possible steps to combat the COVID-19 challenge, Indian rulers are paying no heeds to the calls for the release of innocent Kashmiri political detainees.

He said that the detainees from Kashmir, lodged in Ambedkar Nagar, Lukhnow, Allahabad, Agra, Tihar and other jails of India, are at a direct risk of being infected with coronavirus. “In view of the fast spreading corona or Covid 19, keeping Kashmiri activists in jails without trial is the worst human rights violation.

He asked world human right organizations to shun their criminal silence and intervene for the release of thousands of innocent detainees, lodged in Indian jails, miles away from their hometowns.

Like this: Like Loading...