Omar Abdullah released after 8 months of detention

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Indian authorities on Tuesday revoked the draconian Public Safety Act slapped against National Conference leader and former puppet Chief Minister of the territory, Omar Abdullah and released him from house arrest.

Booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), Omar Abdullah has been kept under detention ever since India abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. He has been under detention for the past seven months at Srinagar’s Hari Nivas, where he recently celebrated his 50th birthday.

It may be recalled that Omar’s father and NC Chairman Farooq Abdullah was released from house arrest on March 16. Farooq had been under house arrest since September 15, 2019, almost a month after India scrapped Article 370.

Talking to media persons after his release, Omar Abdullah demanded that the Kashmiris languishing in different jails be released, internet be restored in view of coronocrisis. He said he would talk about Article 370, at length, later.

“A lot has changed in J&K since August 5. There is a lot to talk about but right now we need to focus on outbreak of COVID-19 and safety of people,” he said.

