RSS bigger threat than Corona, warn experts

‘Global peace at peril if Hindu extremism goes unchecked’

New Delhi, 24 March (KMS): While medical scientists are engaged in discovering a vaccine to counter the global menace of corona, social scientists have warned that Hindu fanatics associated with RSS, BJP and other Hindu extremist organizations pose a real and relatively bigger threat to the world peace than corona.

A number of experts working on human societies belonging to different races and religions in India during a survey said that the world, on one hand, is confronting lockdown to prevent the disasters caused by the mutated coronavirus, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, on the other, are witnessing an RSS-backed lockdown for around eight months, now.

“The Hindutva philosophy of RSS, a fascist, supremacist and terrorist organization, is more dangerous than coronavirus,” said one social scientist who preferred to be identified only with his last name, Khanna.

He said, peace of entire world will be at peril if the world remains silent in the face of Hindu extremism, and the menace goes unchecked. “So the world should join hands to tackle fascist RSS which is far bigger threat to people than the coronavirus.”

Malhotra, another expert on society, said RSS goons want to cleanse Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits from India to turn the country into a Hindu state. “If the RSS fanatics are not taken to task for their crimes against humanity, the RSS will continue to pose a serious threat to the civilized world.” He warned that the RSS and BJP had planned to strip Indian Muslims of citizenship rights.

It is worth mentioning here that Muslim women in Delhi staged a 101-day sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh to press the Modi government to revoke the controversial citizenship law, which is totally anti-Muslim.

