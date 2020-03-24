Shopian villagers booked for doing charity work

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police booked several Kashmiris for doing a social work during lockdown imposed by the Indian authorities in Shopian district.

The police came into action when the residents cooked rice at their houses and distributed it among the people who had gathered at a designated place in Dachoo area of the district.

The donors were also updating people on how to save themselves from spreading dreaded coronavirus infection in Shopian district

However, soon after the function ended, some officials and a police team reached the village, and booked many residents, witnesses said.

