Two Indian troops killed in fratricidal firing in IOK

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian paramilitary personnel were killed in a fratricidal firing incident in Srinagar city, today.

The incident took place inside water wing of CRPF at Dalgate area of the city, a police officer told media men.

He said that the two paramilitary troopers fired upon each other. Both the men suffered critical injuries in the incident.

“The colleagues after hearing the gunshots rushed towards the spot and found both of them in a pool of blood. They immediately shifted them to a nearby hospital where they have been declared brought dead.”

