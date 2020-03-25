Tehreek-e-Hurriyat concerned about Kashmiri detainees

India’s double standards stand exposed in occupied kashmir

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (TeH), led by Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has expressed serious concern about the well-being of the illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different Indian jails amid growing coronavirus pandemic.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that thousands of families in occupied Kashmir were suffering due to the continued illegal detention of their loved ones. It said that hundreds of Kashmiris were arrested during 2015 and 2016 and lodged in different jails of the occupied territory. However, it added that since August 2019, thousands of more people including Hurriyat leaders, political activists, lawyers, traders and students were picked up from their homes on false charges and shifted to the Indian jails, hundreds and thousand miles away. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat demanded that these Kashmiri detainees should be brought back to occupied Kashmir on humanitarian grounds to save them from the potential threat of coronavirus.

Jamia Masjid Srinagar’s Anjuman Auqaf, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Grand Mufti of occupied Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in their statements appealed to the people of the territory to take utmost precautionary measures to save themselves from the coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the globe. The JKLF also appealed to the international human rights organizations to play their role in the early release of illegally detained Kashmiris including its Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Different segments of society in occupied Kashmir have said that the Indian double standards stand exposed as the New Delhi government released the Vice President of National Conference, Omar Abdullah, while prolonging the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists. They said that hundreds of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Aasiya Andrabi continued to remain lodged in different Indian jails under fake cases. They maintained that New Delhi must be taken to task for keeping thousands of Kashmiris in prisons on fake charges.

On the other hand, a group of 75 medical students from occupied Kashmir was stranded at the Benapole border crossing of Bangladesh as India shut all land crossings with neighbouring countries. The students were returning home from medical colleges in Mymensingh and Dhaka and were scheduled to reach Kolkata to board afternoon Kolkata-Srinagar flights, which they missed as they remained stranded at Benapole in Bangladesh’s Jessore district. At least 45 students from various parts of the occupied territory are facing travel misery in Karnataka after the announcement of suspension of all domestic air traffic by the Indian authorities amid growing scare of coronavirus.

