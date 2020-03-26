India is plotting to kill hurriyat leaders: Abdul Majeed Malik

Islamabad, March 26 (KMS): APHC-AJK leader and the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, has expressed concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Zafar Akbar Butt, in occupied Kashmir.

Zafar Akbar Butt was recently admitted to a police hospital in Srinagar after his health deteriorated at a police station in Srinagar.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Indian forces keep on shifting Zafar Akbar Butt from one basic health unit to another, where health facilities and experienced staff is rare.

He said India is plotting to keep Hurriyat leaders in jails and kill them by not providing them with basic facilities of medical care.

Abdul Majeed Malik praised the sacrifices and efforts of Zafar Akbar Butt and his family for the Kashmir freedom movement. He said that the Kashmiri people trust their leaders that they will keep the freedom movement strong till the liberation of Kashmir from Indian yoke.

“Zafar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik and all other Hurriyat leaders are kept under harsh conditions to make them suffer for their struggle against Indian oppression and suppression of besieged Kashmiri people,” he added.

APHC-AJK leader prayed for the health of Muhammad Yasin Malik, Zafar Akbar Butt, and other Hurriyat leaders.

He said the whole world is currently hit hard by deadly coronavirus and as suggested by the Health Researchers, jails are likely places for spread of this virus, but Indian jails have no healthcare facility nor the detained Hurriyat leaders are given any proper medical treatment.

He appealed to the UN, OIC and all other international humanitarian and health organizations to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Kashmiris including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Hameed Fayaz and Zafar Akbar Butt.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement urged India to allow medical experts from the World Health Organization to enter occupied Kashmir to help identify and treat the victims of coronavirus besides controlling and containing the further spread of the virus in the territory.

