IOK faces shortage of ventilators as coronavirus spreads

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, there is acute shortage of life saving ventilators at a time when coronavirus is spreading in the territory.

So far, one person has died of the coronavirus while several others have testing positive for the disease.

There are around 100 ventilators available in various hospitals across occupied Kashmir and 33 of them have been kept for the COVID-19 patients.

The Soura Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar, Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital Srinagar and Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar which have been designated as COVID-19 hospitals have 3, 3 and 10 ventilators respectively.

A senior official who is part of the COVID-19 team of occupied Kashmir said that they needed at least 500 ventilators to deal with the rush of the coronavirus patients in the territory.

