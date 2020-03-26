IOK people urged to adopt precautionary measures

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Grand Mufti, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Ittehadul Muslimeen, Masroor Abbas Ansari, have urged the people to adopt precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in an interview in Srinagar said that the people should offer prayers at their homes to save themselves from getting infected by this disease.

“My humble appeal to people including Imams and Khateebs and managing bodies of all masjids and shrines across Kashmir is not to hold/organize Friday congregational prayers tomorrow,” he said.

He said that only three people including the Muazin of masjid should offer five times prayers in the mosques. “Rest of the people should offer prayers at home given the way pandemic is spreading in Kashmir,” he said.

Masroor Abbas Ansari in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped many countries of the world. He asked the people to follow the medical advisory to save prevent this infectious disease from spreading further.

