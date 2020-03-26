Moosvi advises people to offer special prayers

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi who is under house arrest form last seven months, citing the intensity of the corona crisis,has advised people to pray and make special prayers individually at their homes.

Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Agha Moosvi had activated his organization Quick Response Team to support the community in this hour of need. “The team has already served the people in natural disasters and prolonged lockdowns to minimise human suffering,” the statement added.

The current QRT is equipped with 250 volunteers, it said and added that almost, every village associated with Anjuman had its team to respond to any emergency.

Anjuman Sharie Shian President advised people to cooperate with the medical teams and asked volunteers to keep track of sick, elderly, pregnant women, daily wagers, poor, destitute and other vulnerable groups to provide assistance.

