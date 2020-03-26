Umar Adil Dar, others distribute masks among people in IOK

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a team of Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum and Darul Khair Baitul Maal visited many areas of Islamabad district and distributed masks and sanitizers among the general public to prevent them from Coronavirus.

The workers from the two forums appealed to the public to follow the instructions of health advisers and stay indoors.

JKSYF delegation was led by its Chairman Umar Adil Dar, and it was comprised Zubair Mir, Basit Sofi, Amir Ahmed, Nihal Ahmed, Sheezan Gulzar and Musaib. Umar Adil Dar appealed to the well-off people and all social, religious and political organizations to rise to the occasion and help the poor and needy people.

Meanwhile, Umar Aadil Dar expressed serious concern over the continued detention of political prisoners languishing in different jails in Kashmir and in India and urged international human rights organisations including the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to take serious notice of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and impress upon Modi government to release them forthwith.

