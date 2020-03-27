8-yr-old boy, 7-month infant test positive in IOK

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): Two siblings, an eight-year-old boy and seven-month baby, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Indian occupied Kashmir, taking the number of cases in the territory to 13, officials said. The siblings are grandchildren of an elderly person from Natipora area of Srinagar, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 after performing Umrah and tested positive for the virus on March 24.

After the man developed coronavirus-like symptoms, he was shifted to Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar, where he tested positive. Fourteen of his family members, including wife, sons, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, were put under quarantine at JLNM hospital.

Medical Superintendent JLNM Hospital Dr Zakir Hussain said the children are asymptomatic and have been shifted to an isolation ward. “We received test results of the two children on Thursday and the reports of others are awaited,” said Dr Zakir. The baby, who is breastfed, will be given formula, Dr Zakir said.

The eight-month-old might be the youngest to be infected with COVID-19 in the country. He, however, said that none of the family members is showing any symptoms of the virus. With two more positive cases on Thursday, the confirmed positive cases in occupied Kashmir has risen to 13 —10 in Kashmir and three in Jammu. Of the 13 positive cases, one (65-year-old man with travel history within the country) died on Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...