India extends ban on 4G internet in IOK till April 3

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have extended the ban imposed on 4G internet services across the territory till April 03 even as there has been a growing demand for restoration of the service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

An order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra.

The order said that after taking note of the overall situation in the territory and the latest reports of the law enforcement agency, particularly with regard to speed related restrictions on mobile data services, the internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only up to April 03. It said that internet would not be available on prepaid mobile phone connections.

Narendra Modi-led Indian government had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under lockdown. The Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the occupied territory but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particularly after the spread of coronavirus, which has spread to many countries.

Hurriyat organizations and several political parties including National Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Congress have batted strongly for restoration of 4G internet services in occupied Kashmir to help people to deal with an unprecedented situation that has arisen in the wake of the coronavirus.

