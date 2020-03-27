‘India using force to suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle’

Islamabad, March 27 (KMS): The APHC-AJK chapter member and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, has said that India is hell bent upon suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might but will never succeed in its nefarious designs.

Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad said Kashmir is a political dispute that needs to be resolved politically. He said that killing and torturing innocent people, vandalizing properties, looting houses and shops, crackdowns, indiscriminate firing of pellet and bullet on peaceful protesters and other brutal acts by Indian troops had become order of the day in occupied Kashmir.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

Imtiaz Wani also condemned the continued house arrest and illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Meraaj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Abdul Ghani Butt, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Sheikh Muhammad Ramzan, Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, Abdullah Nasir, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Mushtaq Ahmed Hurra, Yasin Ahmed Hurra, Asadullah Parray, Hakeem Showkat, Meraaj-ud-Din Nanda, Basharat Bazaz, Tariq Ahmed Pandit, Muhammad Hussain, Hilal Ahmed Beig, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Advocate Zahid Ali, Ishtiyaq Ahmed Wani, Dr Muhammad Saleem, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Abdul Hai, Aasif Sultan and Abdul Rasheed Shigan.

He appealed to the international human rights organisations including the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and impress upon New Delhi to release them forthwith.

