Indian government urged to set Moosvi, other detainees free

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian has demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including its President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in view of coronavirus pandemic.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian’s Provincial President for Kashmir, Advocate Agha Syed Muntazir Mehdi, in a statement in Srinagar said when the whole world is rattled with deadly COVID-19 it becomes necessary to release the party President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, and Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who are under House arrest for past 7 months, and all other Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in different jails.

He said since the crisis is making these prisoners vulnerable and it is inhuman and immoral to not take this decision at earliest.

He said that the government of India must act promptly according to the conventions and regulations concerning rights of inmates during natural disasters.

