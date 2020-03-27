IOK authorities tightens curbs on public movement, assembly

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have further intensified curbs on the movement and assembly of people, including at religious places, in the name of measures to prevent spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic in the territory, adding to the woes of the already besieged residents.

In Srinagar, the administration closed all major shrines and Masajid including the shrines at Hazratbal and Dastgeer Sahab to stop people from offering congregational prayers there.

Large contingents of Indian forces comprising police and paramilitary personnel have sealed highways and intersections to enforce restrictions on the vehicular movement. The forces’ personnel also remain deployed in other towns and rural areas to ensure public stays home.

Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley remain deserted due to continued lockdown. Lal Chowk, the commercial hub in Srinagar, also remains out of bounds as the Indian forces’ personnel deny public entry into the area while similar stringent curbs are being witnessed at other places of the Valley.

On Thursday a man from Hyderpora area of Srinagar, who had tested positive of COVID-19, died at Srinagar’s Chest Disease Hospital. This was the first coronavirus death in occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, two young siblings, grandchildren of a man contracted coronavirus after travelling to Saudi Arabia, have tested positive for the virus. The two include an eight-month-old who could be the occupied territory’s youngest coronavirus victim. The other child is seven-year-old. Till now, the total number of active positive cases in the Kashmir Valley is 11. So far, three persons have been tested positive in Jammu.

