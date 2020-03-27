JKML concerned about Kashmiri prisoners

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League has expressed serious concern about the health and well-being of the illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of the territory and India in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The JKML Acting Chairman, Farooq Ahmed Towheedi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said at a time when the coronavirus has affected several countries, causing killing of thousands of people across the world, the family members of the Kashmiri detainees were worried about their dear ones languishing in Indian jails hundreds and thousands miles away from their homes. He maintained that due to this pandemic, many countries including India have announced to release the detainees on humanitarian grounds and it is the right of Kashmiri prisoners to be set free.

Farooq Towheedi demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists including party Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Abdul Ahad Parra, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Hakeem Showkat, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Merajuddin Nanda, Javed Ahmed Najar, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Manzoor Ahmed Lelahari and Lateef Ahmed Kaloo.

Like this: Like Loading...