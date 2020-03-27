‘Lockdown reaches those who imposed curfew on Kashmiris’

Lahore, March 27 (KMS): Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has said the lockdown has also reached the houses of Indian government which had imposed curfew on Kashmiris.

In his video message, he said the BJP extremists would have realized by now as to what was lockdown with which they were targeting the people of occupied Kashmir, he said. Ch Parvez Elahi further said that whole of India, which was committing oppression and atrocities on the people of Kashmir, was in lockdown.

International community should realize the gravity of situation and understand the miserable conditions of the Kashmiris and get Indian government oppression and suppression of Kashmiris stopped, he added.

