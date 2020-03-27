Pakistan reiterates call for ending IOK lockdown amid coronavirus threats

Islamabad, March 27 (KMS): Foreign-Office-spokesperson reiterated its call to the Indian government for lifting the communication blackout from the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in view of the growing number of coronavirus patients in the territory.

In her weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, while expressing concerns over the communication blackout, said the Indian government was depriving the Kashmiri people of critical information and supplies of medical items critically needed to effectively contain COVID-19 pandemic.

She demanded that the medical teams and supplies be allowed to reach the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during his interaction with the SAARC counterparts in recent days, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the SAARC process.

She said Pakistan had proposed a video conference of SAARC health ministers at an early date to coordinate efforts to stem the coronavirus in the region.

The spokesperson said it was utmost endeavour of the Pakistan’s government and missions abroad to ensure the safety and early return of our nationals stranded in different parts of the world.

She said Pakistan’s missions were actively in contact with the local authorities and helping the Pakistani nationals with food, medicines and accommodation.

She pointed out that the government in recent days operated special flights to repatriate the stranded Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Doha.

