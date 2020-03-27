Professor Bhim Singh calls for release of all PSA detainees

Jammu, March 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) chief, Professor Bhim Singh, has demanded release of all those Kashmiri political activists detained under draconian law, Public Safety Act, on or after 5th August, 2019 without any delay.

Professor Bhim Singh in a statement issued in Jammu argued that Public Safety Act is no more a valid law since its source Article 35A was quashed by the Indian President on 5th August, 2019. He has already challenged the validity of Public Safety Act before the Supreme Court of India. The case is listed for hearing on 7th April 2020.

Professor Bhim Singh urged the Supreme Court to order for payment of appropriate compensation to all the political and social activists who were unconstitutional, illegally and with malafide intention locked in detention by the authorities inside and outside the occupied territory.

He called upon the Indian President to direct the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to restore all internet facilities in the territory. He has raised this issue also in his writ petition filed in the Indian Supreme Court.

Professor Bhim Singh also asked the President of India to order release of all those life prisoners who have completed more than 14 years in jails after life sentence was considered as sentence for the rest of life. This has been challenged before the Apex Court also.

Like this: Like Loading...